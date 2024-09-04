Far-right Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and performed Talmudic rituals there.

Video clips shared on social media platforms showed the settlers performing their ritual in full view of Israeli police on Wednesday.

Nir Hasson, a journalist for Israeli daily Haaretz, posted a video on X showing right-wing settlers performing what is known as the “epic prostration” on the eastern side of the mosque, lying their bodies on the ground towards the Dome of the Rock, and praying loudly.

Last August, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that Jews would be allowed to perform prayers in the mosque.

Demands for an end to incursions