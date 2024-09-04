Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has implored Americans to bring a halt to the "epidemic of gun violence" plaguing the United States, after a mass shooting at a Georgia high school left four dead.

The US vice president also reiterated on Wednesday her call for an assault-weapons ban and support for the further tightening of US gun safety laws.

"This is just a senseless tragedy, on top of so many senseless tragedies," Harris said of the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, the latest spasm of gun violence to impact a country that has already seen hundreds of mass shootings this year.

"And it's just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive," she added.

"We have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. It doesn't have to be this way," Harris said.

Harris, a onetime prosecutor and attorney general of California and former US senator, called on Congress to "finally" pass an assault weapons ban, similar to the one current President Joe Biden helped write as a senator and get passed into law in 1994.

