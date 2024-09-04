WORLD
4 MIN READ
Georgia school shooting: Harris seeks action, Trump slams 'sick monster'
Authorities say suspect, a 14-year-old who shot dead four people, will face murder charges and be tried as an adult, underscoring the gravity of gun violence plaguing US.
Georgia school shooting: Harris seeks action, Trump slams 'sick monster'
The classroom killings have set off fervent debates about gun control and frayed the nerves of parents whose children are growing up accustomed to active shooter drills in classrooms. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 4, 2024

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has implored Americans to bring a halt to the "epidemic of gun violence" plaguing the United States, after a mass shooting at a Georgia high school left four dead.

The US vice president also reiterated on Wednesday her call for an assault-weapons ban and support for the further tightening of US gun safety laws.

"This is just a senseless tragedy, on top of so many senseless tragedies," Harris said of the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, the latest spasm of gun violence to impact a country that has already seen hundreds of mass shootings this year.

"And it's just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive," she added.

"We have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. It doesn't have to be this way," Harris said.

Harris, a onetime prosecutor and attorney general of California and former US senator, called on Congress to "finally" pass an assault weapons ban, similar to the one current President Joe Biden helped write as a senator and get passed into law in 1994.

RelatedGeorgia high school shooting leaves four dead, suspect in custody

14-year-old suspect in police custody

RECOMMENDED

Republican US presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump called the perpetrator "sick and deranged monster."

"Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA," the former president posted on his Truth Social platform. "These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster."

Georgia authorities have said that the suspect in Wednesday's shooting will be charged with murder and tried as an adult, according to Reuters news agency.

The suspect was a 14-year-old student and two of the four people killed were fellow pupils, authorities said.

"Of those that are deceased, two were students and two were teachers here at the school," said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "The shooter is in custody... He is a fourteen year old student here at the high school."

The school shooting was just the latest among dozens across the US in recent years, including especially deadly ones in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas. The classroom killings have set off fervent debates about gun control and frayed the nerves of parents whose children are growing up accustomed to active shooter drills in classrooms.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition