Thursday, September 5, 2024

1741 GMT — The White House has maintained that nearly all of a Gaza ceasefire for a prisoner-swap deal is complete, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that is the case.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby declined to get into what he called "a back and forth with" Netanyahu in public but maintained that his colleague accurately described the state of ongoing negotiations.

"So first of all, 90 percent, verge of a deal. You call that optimistic, I call that accurate. That's how close we believe we are. That's where we have gotten to. The basic framework of the deal has been agreed to," Kirby said in response to a reporter's question.

"What we're talking about now is the implementing details, and specifically the exchange of prisoners, and now that calculus is different because of what happened over the weekend," added Kirby, referring to the discovery of the bodies of six hostages who were killed while in Hamas captivity.

More updates 👇

1906 GMT — Palestinian injured in illegal Israeli settler attack in northern West Bank

A Palestinian man was injured after being assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The man, 48, sustained bruises and was treated at the scene by emergency responders, according to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Earlier in the day, Mowafaq Shaaban, head of the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, reported that illegal settlers have carried out nearly 1,760 attacks across the West Bank in 2024, resulting in the deaths of nine Palestinians.

1838 GMT — Israeli displacement of Palestinians to Jordan a 'declaration of war'

Jordan has warned that any attempt by Israel to displace Palestinians to Jordanian territory would be considered a "declaration of war."

The warning came during a news conference by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who is currently visiting Jordan as part of a regional tour.

Safadi said Jordan is preparing a legal file on Israeli incursions into holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, though he did not specify to which entity this file would be submitted.

Read more here

1758 GMT — Hostage families blame Netanyahu for deaths

Dozens of families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza have gathered in Tel Aviv's HaBima Square, demanding an exchange deal with Palestinian group Hamas.

The demonstrators carried six empty coffins draped in Israeli flags, symbolising the six hostages whose bodies were recovered from a tunnel in southern Gaza last week.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that the families held a news conference, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning their loved ones.

"Prime minister, you have abandoned our sons. If you won't bring them back, we will make sure to do so ourselves. The neglect must end, here and now," they said.

1756 GMT — UN demands Israeli ensure humanitarian access in Gaza

The UN has stressed that the Israeli government, "as the occupying power in Gaza," must ensure that humanitarian organisations can effectively carry out their work.

In a news conference, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasised the critical role of the UN and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as the "backbone, heart, lungs, and arms" of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Stressing the need for Israel "as the occupying power in Gaza" to ensure access to humanitarian efforts, Dujarric said: "We are in constant contact with Israeli counterparts, notably COGAT (Israeli military’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) on how to improve the system."

The "humanitarian situation in Gaza remains beyond catastrophic," he said, adding that a significant 35 percent decrease in cooked meals provided compared to July, with over 700,000 meals distributed from more than 200 kitchens.

1708 GMT — Hamas backs Biden-supported Gaza ceasefire, UN resolution

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has said it sticks to a proposal backed by US President Joe Biden and a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We confirm our adherence to what was agreed upon after President Biden-backed proposal at the end of May, and UN Security Council Resolution No. 2735, which the movement agreed to on July 2," Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said in a video clip posted on Telegram.

He said that “any agreement must include a comprehensive halt to the aggression against our Palestinian people, a complete withdrawal (of Israeli forces) from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphia Corridor, the right of displaced people to return, relief for our people, and reconstruction of what was destroyed by the occupation (forces), leading to a serious and genuine hostage swap deal.”

1624 GMT — Netanyahu rejects Gaza truce reports, disputes US claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed reports that a ceasefire and hostage swap deal was nearing completion, calling the claims "exactly inaccurate," contradicting statements by US officials.

"There's a story, a narrative out there that there's a deal out there … that’s just a false narrative," Netanyahu said in an interview with US-based Fox News.

"There's not a deal in the making," he said, "Unfortunately, it's not close."

Netanyahu's remarks were in response to reports citing a senior US administration official who claimed that 90 percent of the terms of a ceasefire and prisoners exchange deal had been agreed upon.

1608 GMT — Hamas negotiator urges US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel

Hamas's lead negotiator has urged the United States to press Israel for a truce in Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of blocking a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

"If the US administration and its President (Joe) Biden really want to reach a ceasefire and complete a prisoner exchange deal, they must abandon their blind bias towards the Zionist occupation and exert real pressure on Netanyahu and his government," Qatar-based Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement.

Read more here

1535 GMT — Hezbollah claims drone attacks on military sites in northern Israel

The Lebanese group Hezbollah has claimed drone attacks on military sites in northern Israel amid rising tensions between the two sides.

In a statement, the group said it fired drones and Katyusha rockets at the Ramot Naftali and Beit Hillel barracks and the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade 300 in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said the attacks were in response to Israeli air strikes on border towns in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said earlier that one person was killed and another injured in an Israeli strike in the town of Kafarya.

1443 GMT — Amnesty urges war crimes probe over Israel levelling east Gaza

Amnesty International has urged a war crimes probe into Israel razing homes and farms in eastern Gaza to expand a so-called buffer zone between it and the Palestinian territory.

"Using bulldozers and manually laid explosives, the Israeli military has unlawfully destroyed agricultural land and civilian buildings, razing entire neighbourhoods, including homes, schools and mosques," it said.

The London-based rights group said the levelling since the start of the war on October 7 "should be investigated as war crimes of wanton destruction and of collective punishment".

Israel has in several cases said it was destroying "terror" infrastructure to protect Israeli communities living on the other side of the border fence.

1415 GMT — Eleven Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Three people lost their lives when an Israeli drone struck near Zeitoun Martyrs School southeast of Gaza City, a medical source said.

Four more people were killed and several others injured in Israeli shelling targeting refugee tents at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, another medical source said.

Three more Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Another Israeli strike on a tent for displaced people killed at least one person west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the same source said.

Several people were also reported injured in a drone strike on a sewing workshop inside a house north of Gaza City, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Several residential buildings were also demolished by the Israeli army east of Gaza City and central Rafah in southern Gaza, witnesses said.

1413 GMT — Türkiye accuses Netanyahu of Gaza genocide, calling international action

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him the primary "culprit behind genocide in Gaza."

Fidan accused Netanyahu of perpetuating violence in Gaza to maintain political power.

"Netanyahu continues to spread death and terror to stay in power," Fidan told a news conference in the capital Skopje.

1350 GMT — Palestinian death toll reaches 40,878 in Israel's Gaza war

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that at least 40,878 people have been killed by Israel in its war on the Palestinian enclave, now nearing its 12th month.

The toll includes 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,454 people as wounded in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli invasion following the October 7 Hamas attack.

1336 GMT — Israeli army blocks entry of medical teams for polio vaccination in Khan Younis

Israel refused to coordinate the entry of medical teams for polio vaccination east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

"This area contains a large percentage of the target group of children," the ministry added in a statement. The ministry appealed to relevant institutions "to urgently intervene to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign by reaching all children wherever they are."

The second phase of a polio vaccination campaign for Palestinian children in southern Gaza began on Thursday.

Read more here

1222 GMT — Israeli army bars Palestinian ministers from visiting Jenin

The Israeli army barred a Palestinian ministerial delegation from visiting Jenin city amid a major military operation in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities have said.

"The delegation was obstructed by the Israeli army from reaching Jenin for two hours,” the government’s media office said in a statement.

The delegation includes government spokesman Mohammed Abu al-Rub, Local Governance Minister Sami Hijjawi, and Public Works Minister Ahed Bseiso, according to an Anadolu reporter.

1144 GMT — Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border

Egypt's army chief of staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathy Khalifa made a surprise visit to the country's border with Gaza to inspect the security situation, state television reported, citing the army's spokesperson.

The visit comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would only agree to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza which guaranteed that the border area between southern Gaza and Egypt could never be used as a lifeline for Hamas.

The Philadelphi Corridor, along the southern edge of Gaza bordering Egypt, has been one of the main obstacles to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and bring Israeli hostages home in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

1142 GMT — 36 Palestinian journalists in Gaza detained by Israel since Oct. 7

Israel has detained 36 Palestinian journalists from Gaza since last Oct. 7, local authorities have said.

"We documented the arrest of 36 journalists by Israel in the course of its genocidal war on Gaza,” Ismail Thawabteh, who heads Gaza’s government media office, told Anadolu.