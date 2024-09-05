In a pre-recorded video, an Israeli captive held by Hamas in Gaza and apparently slain along with five other captives in Israeli strikes, has revealed that he was moved ten times by Hamas fighters to protect him from the relentless Israeli bombardment.

Alexander Lobanov made the claim in a video that was recorded before he was killed along with other captives whose remains were recently recovered by the invading Israeli military in besieged Gaza.

In the video released late on Wednesday by Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, Lobanov described the dire conditions he and other hostages faced.

"We are being held under extremely difficult conditions, with basic necessities like water, food, electricity, and cleaning supplies unavailable," he said.

"There is constant bombing all the time by the Israeli army. We are scared and can barely sleep."

He noted that Hamas fighters moved him "approximately ten times in order to preserve" his life.

Lobanov addressed hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his regime, who he accused of abandoning the hostages.

"You have failed and abandoned us on October 7," he said. "And now, you continue to fail in every attempt to free us alive."

He also accused Netanyahu and his government of attempting to kill the hostages to avoid negotiating with Hamas.

"You are trying to kill us to avoid making any deal," he said.

Lobanov urged Israelis to protest and take to the streets to demand the hostages return alive from Gaza.

'Stop this bombing'

The al-Qassam Brigades released the video featuring Lobanov alongside another hostage, Carmel Gat, who was also killed in Gaza.