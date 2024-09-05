As the 2024 US presidential race enters its final months, two battleground states are attracting the most attention: Georgia and Pennsylvania.

With the latest polls showing a virtual deadlock between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the race remains tight, and these swing states could decide who gets the keys to the White House.

David Morgan, a Democratic voter from Philadelphia, told TRT World that he feels Harris is in a good position to take Pennsylvania.

"She's doing well with suburban women, young people, and minorities. She's got a real shot here if the turnout is strong. The problem is Trump's base in the rural areas — they're still loyal to him. But I believe people in this state are ready for change. They want someone who can get things done."

This optimism is shared by many Democrats in Pennsylvania, but they are not getting comfortable just yet.

According to a recent CNN poll, Harris and Trump are tied at 47 percent among likely voters in the state, with 16 percent still undecided or considering changing their minds.

The undecided voters represent a critical segment, and both campaigns are aggressively courting them as election day looms closer.

Rachel Williams, a senior political expert based in Washington, DC, agrees that the race is far from decided.

"We are seeing a classic toss-up scenario in Pennsylvania. It's anyone's game at this point. Both campaigns are hitting the ground hard to lock in those undecided voters, but it's going to come down to who can pull off a stronger ground game in the final weeks," Williams told TRT World.

Georgia presents a similar picture of electoral suspense. CNN poll shows Harris narrowly ahead, with 48 percent of likely voters supporting her, compared to 47 percent for Trump.

However, 12 percent of voters in Georgia remain undecided or open to changing their minds, which keeps the race unpredictable. Given the closeness of the 2020 election, where Biden won Georgia by just under 12,000 votes, both campaigns know they must maximise turnout.

Samantha Sanchez, a Republican voter from Atlanta, is firmly in Trump camp.

"The economy was thriving under Trump. Petrol prices were low and the stock market was booming. That's what people here care about. Harris has no real solutions for the economy, and her policies are too liberal for most Georgians. Most of us are passionate about Trump, and that’s going to push him over the line here," Sanchez told TRT World.

Base loyalty

This loyalty among Trump's base is echoed in the poll numbers.

White voters without a university degree in Georgia strongly back Trump, with around 70 percent of them supporting him.

Harris, meanwhile, holds a lead among the younger demographic and Black voters, two groups her campaign is depending on to deliver the state once again for the Democrats.