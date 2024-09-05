The Israeli military has transformed the city of Hebron and nearby towns in the southern occupied West Bank into what resembles a “large prison” by severing access with military checkpoints and iron gates, Palestinians say.

This crackdown came after a Palestinian gunman killed three Israelis near Hebron on Sunday and following a double bombing at the Gush Etzion settlement.

It comes as Israel continues its devastating assault on Gaza and intensifies attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians noted that the Israeli military has reverted Hebron to conditions similar to those during the Second Intifada in 2000, with all roads and entrances to cities and towns in the West Bank now blocked.

At the northern entrance to Hebron, known as Ras al Jura, an Anadolu correspondent observed that a metal gate had been erected, forcing Palestinians to travel on foot, adding that medical teams are now unable to transport patient s through these roads, necessitating transfers between vehicles at checkpoints.

Hebron is considered the largest governorate in the occupied West Bank by area and a key center for commerce and industry.

Collective punishment

Taysir Abu Sneineh, the mayor of Hebron, told Anadolu that “the Israeli army has turned the city into something akin to a large prison and imposed a policy of collective punishment".

“All city entrances are closed with military barriers and gates, and this has been the case for most towns in the governorate,” Abu Sneineh said, describing the Israeli actions as “collective punishment that primarily affects ordinary citizens," noting severe disruptions to daily life, with markets nearly empty and commerce and transport brought to a standstill.

Related Occupied West Bank grapples with fear and fragmentation amid Gaza war

"We are no longer able to provide essential services like waste collection due to the closures," he added, emphasising that "Hebron is a commercial and economic hub, and this closure, now in its fourth day, is causing significant financial losses.”

Abu Sneineh also criticised the situation where "settlers are acting with impunity, destroying and killing under the protection of the army, which continues to exert pressure on the population".

“People want to live with their rights in security and safety; removing those rights could lead to an explosion."

Killings and siege