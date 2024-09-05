Meta Platforms' Oversight Board has said the Facebook parent should not automatically remove the phrase "From the river to the sea", which displays solidarity with Palestinians.

The board on Wednesday, which operates independently but is funded by the US social media firm, said the phrase has several meanings, and cannot in itself be deemed to be harmful, violent or discriminatory.

The phrase refers to the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, between which lie Israel and the Palestinian territories. It is often chanted at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

While some accuse the phrase of being anti-Semitic, other groups dispute that interpretation.

"Context is crucial," said Oversight Board co-chair Pamela San Martin. "Simply removing political speech is not a solution. There needs to be room for debate, especially during times of crisis and conflict."

The Oversight Board said it came to the conclusion after it had reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the phrase.