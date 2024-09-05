Social media is abuzz over the fate of Doha Talat, an eight-year-old Palestinian girl who apparently went missing in Gaza’s Rafah after coming into contact with Israeli soldiers in July.

The girl first appeared in a photo shared by one Ido Zahar, a soldier from Israel's 432nd Tzabar Battalion, according to Younis Tirawi, a Palestinian journalist who reported on the details of the incident.

Shortly after, the Israeli soldier deleted the post and deactivated his Instagram account.

When Tirawi contacted the soldier for an interview request, he was met with a stark response: “No story. No face. No nothing. Please delete this completely from everywhere.”

Doha’s whereabouts have been unknown since.

However, this is not the first time Israeli forces have been accused of child abductions.

Repeat ‘offenders’

In January, a few months after Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza, an Israeli officer admitted on a radio broadcast that an army captain had taken a Palestinian baby from Gaza to an unidentified place in Israel.

Israel did not respond publicly to any of the allegations of kidnapping, and the Army Radio clip was deleted after it spread online.

The incident in January sparked widespread outrage on social media at the time, with many drawing parallels to Israel’s troubling history of abductions, notably the infamous “Yemenite Children Affair”.

Dark past of abductions

During Israel’s formative years in the 1950s, hundreds of newborns and children of Jewish immigrants to Israel, mostly from Yemen as well as other Arab and Balkan countries, disappeared from hospitals shortly after being born. The mystery has been dubbed the “Yemenite Children Affair.”

The children who were allegedly kidnapped belonged to Mizrahi communities — Jews from the Middle East who were regarded as uneducated, poor and more religious by the European (Ashkenazi) Jews who sought to mould them to fit into their vision of a modern Israel, according to critics.

The families allege that Israeli authorities abducted their babies and illegally put them up for adoption or sold them to childless European Jews, both in Israel and abroad.

Although there are over 1,000 officially documented cases, the number of those who went missing could reach as high as 4,500, according to some estimates.

In December 2016, over 200,000 documents containing the personal files of the missing children were released from the State Archives.

Despite pleas by the victims’ families for an investigation, the claims were denied by Israel for decades — until 2016, when Benjamin Netanyahu’s government acknowledged the non-consensual seizure of “hundreds” of children from their families. Nonetheless, an official apology by the Israeli government is pending.