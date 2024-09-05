On September 4, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi visited Ankara for an official trip - his first since taking office ten years ago.

Sisi was invited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had received his Egyptian counterpart at the airport’s tarmac under the spotlight of international media.

The two economic and military powerhouses in the region were at loggerheads over multiple issues. But in recent years, they have worked to iron out the differences. Experts say that Sisi’s visit is a turning point in those efforts.

"The existing issues between Türkiye and Egypt present both opportunities and challenges. If these challenges are overcome—something this meeting suggests is possible—we could witness a new period of close cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt," Kaan Devecioglu, Coordinator for North African Studies at Ankara-based Turkish think-tank ORSAM, tells TRT World.

The leaders co-chaired the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries and signed 17 agreements in various fields.

In a joint news conference, Erdogan said the two sides reaffirmed their will to "advance cooperation in all areas." Sisi said his visit, which followed the Turkish president's trip to Cairo in February, "paves the way for a new phase in economic and trade relations."

A renewed focus on trade

Ankara and Cairo plan to increase their bilateral trade volume from $10 billion to $15 billion within a few years.

Murat Yigit, a political scientist at the National Defence University in Istanbul, says that since Israel declared war on Gaza in October, "a deep commercial security crisis broke out in the Suez Canal and the Red Sea."

Egypt witnessed a decline in its income, and Cairo has moved to diversify trading partners, which has played a part in rapprochement with Ankara, he says.

Security is also a major driving force behind the Türkiye-Egypt rapprochement, says Yigit.

"Regional tensions, especially the occupation of Gaza, migration, border control, smuggling, and terrorism," have compelled Cairo to mend relations with Ankara—one of the leading defence industry suppliers "for almost the entire African continent."

And this is where the Turkish defence industry comes into focus.

Devecioglu pointed out that Turkish defence companies attracted significant attention at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) in Cairo last December, and noted that the trade of security equipment between the two countries would most likely intensify in the coming years.

"Trade agreements are considered more valuable for the time being, but this partnership will have more lasting results in the field of defence and security," Yigit concluded.

Defence cooperation was not among the 17 agreements signed during Sisi’s landmark meeting with President Erdogan.

A common stance on Palestine