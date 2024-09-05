Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is going on an official visit to Kosovo following an invitation from Deputy Prime Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that the visit scheduled for September 6 aims to strengthen and further deepen the already robust relations between Türkiye and Kosovo.

Fidan will meet Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Major General Ozkan Ulutas of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).

The discussions will cover various aspects of bilateral relations, regional issues, and security matters, with a particular focus on combating FETO, the terrorist group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

Fidan is expected to emphasise Türkiye's expectations for Kosovo to strengthen its cooperation.

There will also be efforts to address challenges faced by Turkish companies in Kosovo, and the first meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) is planned, which aims to enhance economic cooperation.

The Turkish top diplomat is expected to visit Prizren and Mamusa, areas with a significant Turkish population, and meet Fikrim Damka, the leader of the Turkish Democratic Party of Kosovo, and other members of the Turkish community.