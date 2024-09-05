Russian exports to India are booming despite wide-ranging sanctions by the US-led West on Moscow for attacking Ukraine two years ago.

Sanctions limit a country’s ability to trade with the outside world. Once sanctioned, a business or bank can’t make transactions in major currencies or use SWIFT, the mainstay of the global payments network that banks rely on to process cross-border trade.

But thanks to the use of currencies other than the dollar or the euro, Russia has now become the second-biggest exporter to India—a marked change from two years ago when Moscow barely made it to the top 25 trading partners of New Delhi.

Russian exports to the world’s fifth-biggest economy grew six-fold in just two years, from less than $10 billion in 2022 to over $61 billion in the 2024 fiscal year ending in March.

“They have clearly worked out a very serious mechanism… The governments in both countries are not really coming out very clearly [to say] exactly how these transactions are taking place,” says Dr Gulshan Sachdeva, professor and Jean Monnet Chair at the Centre for European Studies in New Delhi.

On the one hand, New Delhi has defied the US by maintaining trade ties with sanctioned Russian entities. By doing so, it has risked an economic blowback from the US, India’s biggest trading partner.

On the other hand, New Delhi has helped Moscow minimise the fallout of the sanctions by purchasing its crude oil in large quantities. Along with China, India has played an instrumental role in Moscow’s economic survival since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

How is India circumventing sanctions?

Payments for up to 70 percent of all Russian exports to India are handled by Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia. The state-owned lender is under Western sanctions and can’t carry out transactions in either dollars or euros.

US sanctions on Moscow are mostly unilateral as opposed to the ones imposed by the United Nations, which require mandatory compliance from all UN members. Historically, India has never recognised US sanctions on a third country.

Indian banks circumvent the US sanctions by using the Indian rupee instead of the dollar to pay for imports of Russian goods, mainly crude oil.

In 2022, India’s central bank allowed a handful of banks to open special accounts to facilitate rupee-based trade with Russia.

Yet, an Indian bank dealing with a US-sanctioned Russian entity faces a real risk of getting cast out of the global financial system with a single stroke of pen by a mid-level American bureaucrat.

Dr Sachdeva tells TRT World that only two “relatively low-profile” Indian banks— the public sector UCO Bank and IndusInd Bank in the private sector—are taking the biggest exposure to Russian trade.

“They do not have much exposure or branches anywhere in the West. So they’re not really worried [that] they can come under secondary sanctions,” he says.

In other words, US and European authorities have little leverage to punish the two banks India has unofficially fenced off for dealing with sanctioned Russian entities.

Rupee surplus with Russian banks

Trade between India and Russia is heavily skewed. India imports more than $61 billion of Russian products – mainly crude oil – annually, while its exports hover around a meagre $4 billion.

Given that India prefers to pay Russia in rupees, it’s obvious that Russian banks end up with loads of Indian currency.

But unlike the dollar that’s universally accepted as a medium of exchange, there are few takers of the Indian rupee outside of India.

The difficulty of converting the Indian rupee into dollars makes the spurt of bilateral trade “unsustainable” in the long term.

According to Dr Sachdeva, the two countries are using a multi-pronged strategy to make the best of the rupee-build up with Russian banks.

Russian banks can use only a small chunk of the trove of Indian rupees to pay for the imported Indian goods, which are worth roughly $4 billion annually.

However, they are reportedly using a much larger part of their rupee holdings to invest in risk-free government securities in India instead of “keeping that money idle”.