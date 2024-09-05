WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh tells India to ensure ex-PM Hasina remains 'silent'
Transitional government head Yunus says Hasina's political remarks from India are "causing discomfort" between two neighbouring nations.
Bangladesh tells India to ensure ex-PM Hasina remains 'silent'
Many cases, including murder, crimes against humanity, and genocide, have been filed against Sheikh Hasina and her government officials following her resignation. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2024

Bangladesh transitional government chief Muhammad Yunus has said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina must keep silent as her political remarks from India are "causing discomfort" between the two neighbouring nations.

In an interview with Press Trust of India, Yunus said Sheikh Hasina making political remarks from India is an "unfriendly gesture," asserting that she must "remain silent" to prevent discomfort to both countries until Dhaka asks for her extradition.

Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 where she is currently staying, following mass protests against her 15-year rule over Bangladesh.

"If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh (government) wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," Yunus said.

Hasina appears to have given only one media interview in which she claimed the US was behind her ouster.

Hasina said she had refused to hand over Saint Martin Island to the US, which would have given Washington influence over the Bay of Bengal, Indian daily the Economic Times reported in August.

The US, however, has refuted Hasina’s claim.

RelatedExplained: Sheikh Hasina’s murder charges and legal dilemma
RECOMMENDED

Cases filed against Hasina

After the fall of Hasina's government, Yunus was appointed as head of the transitional government until fresh elections are held.

Yunus said Bangladesh "values strong ties" with India but New Delhi must move “beyond the narrative that portrays every other political party except Awami League as Islamist and that the country will turn into Afghanistan without Sheikh Hasina.”

Foreign Affairs adviser Touhid Hossain earlier said that the government would ask India to send Hasina back from India if required by the country's legal system.

Many cases, including murder, crimes against humanity, and genocide, were filed against Hasina and her government officials following her resignation.

Meanwhile, the chief election commissioner and four other commissioners of Bangladesh polls watchdog resigned on Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the last election held on January 7 this year, which gave Hasina a record fourth term, was "controversial as it was not politically inclusive."

RelatedPeople power won in Bangladesh last month, where do they stand now?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground