Ukraine is undergoing a significant government reshuffle as the war reaches a pivotal stage, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming visit to the United States to unveil a new "victory plan" for his country.

"We need new energy," Zelenskyy said this week, when asked about the reshuffle, noting that the changes were aimed at strengthening Ukraine in "various areas."

Among the most significant resignations was that of Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most prominent figures on the international stage.

Kuleba had been instrumental in securing Western support for the nation's defence, having forged strong relationships with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as European leaders.

In recent months, Kuleba had been trying to persuade the West to allow Kyiv to target military sites deep within Russia, dismissing Western fears of escalation as an "excuse not to do anything."

Despite some resistance from key allies, Kuleba was widely respected for his communication skills.