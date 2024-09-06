Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has falsely claimed that the survival of American Jews and Israel's existence are at stake if he loses the upcoming US presidential election against Democratic Kamala Harris.

Speaking via satellite to the Republican Jewish Coalition's [RJC] annual conference at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Trump exhorted Jewish voters to support his campaign.

"You’ll never survive if they get in," Trump said, referring to his Democratic rivals.

He framed Harris as a threat to Israel, positioning himself as the defender. This appeal is part of Trump's strategy to attract Jewish voters, who have traditionally leaned Democratic.

The Republican party aims to counter progressive criticism of Israel's onslaught in Gaza and address what it says is antisemitism.

Trump went on to tell Jewish donors that US universities would lose their accreditation and federal support over what he described as "antisemitic propaganda" if he is elected to the White House.

Related Trump says Jewish people who vote for Democrats 'hate their religion'

Antisemitism labeling

"Colleges will and must end the antisemitic propaganda or they will lose their accreditation and federal support," Trump said, speaking remotely to a crowd of more than 1,000 Republican Jews.

Protests roiled college campuses in spring, with students opposing Israel's war on Gaza and demanding institutions stop doing business with companies backing Israel.

Republicans have claimed the protests show some Democrats are antisemites who support chaos. Students and protestors say authorities have unfairly labelled their criticism of Israel's policies as antisemitic.

The Association of American Universities, which says it represents some 69 leading US universities, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the United States , the federal government does not directly accredit universities but has a role in overseeing the mostly private organisations that give colleges accreditation.