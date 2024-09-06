At first Palestinian father Hussam Salah Abu Ajwa resisted letting his daughter out to play, but finally he relented so she could zip around on her pink skates near their Gaza City home.

Within two minutes he heard the boom of an Israeli strike that made the girl, 10-year-old Tala Abu Ajwa, the latest child fatality in Tel Aviv's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of Palestinians.

"She begged me and said, 'Please, Daddy, let me go out'. I felt sad because she wanted to play with the girls" in the neighbourhood, Hussam told the AFP news agency after the Israeli strike on Tuesday.

Upon hearing the blast he raced outside, but "when I reached the flat that had been bombed, I found her among the rubble", he said.

"I recognised her by her roller skates, the only thing that was visible."

A photograph of Tala has since circulated widely on social media, the skates with white velcro straps and pink wheels sticking out from underneath a white cloth covering her dead body.

Mass wartime displacement and destruction of schools by Israel have deprived children across Gaza of chances for recreation.

More than 70 percent of schools operated by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, have been destroyed or damaged by Israel, agency chief Philippe Lazzarini said on X this week.

"The longer children stay out of school, the higher the risk of a lost generation, fuelling resentment & extremism," Lazzarini said.

"With no ceasefire, children are likely to fall prey to exploitation including child labour and recruitment into armed groups."