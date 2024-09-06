Myanmar military air strikes in northern Shan state killed 11 civilians and wounded 11 more, a spokeswoman for an ethnic minority armed group battling the junta told AFP.

"They (the military) bombed at two areas in Namhkam" town on Friday around 1 am local time (1830 GMT), Lway Yay Oo of the Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said.

Namhkam is around 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the border with China's Yunnan province, with TNLA fighters claiming control of the town following weeks of fighting last year.

Images on social media showed people sifting through rubble and carrying a young person who appeared to be wounded.

One video showed several destroyed buildings. AFP reporters geolocated that video to a site in Namhkam and said it had not appeared online before.

Related Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months as civil war rages

Ongoing conflict

Since last year the military has lost swaths of territory near the border with China in northern Shan state to an alliance of armed ethnic minority groups and "People's Defence Forces" battling to overturn its coup.