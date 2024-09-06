Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with top United States military leaders and more than 50 partner nations in Germany to press for more weapons support as Washington announced it would provide another $250 million in security assistance to Kiev.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting of the leaders was taking place during a dynamic moment in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as it conducts its first offensive operations of the war while facing a significant threat from Russian forces near a key hub in the Donbass.

It was Zelenskyy's first time to come to Ramstein to address the group, and he used the public appearance to stress that, in his view, what's needed most now is for the US and the West to allow him to use the weapons they provided to strike deeper inside Russia — something the US has not supported out of concern it would further escalate the war.

“We need to have this long-range capability, not only on the divided territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” Zelenskyy told the members.

“We need to make Russian cities and even Russian soldiers think about what they need: peace or Putin.”

Related UK to supply 650 multi-role missiles to Ukraine in fight against Russia

So far, the surprise assault inside Russia’s Kursk territory — in which Zelenskyy said Ukraine's army has been able to capture about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of Russian territory and kill or injure about 6,000 Russian soldiers — has not drawn away President Vladimir Putin’s focus from taking the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, which provides critical rail and supply links for the Ukrainian army.

Losing Pokrovsk could put additional Ukrainian cities at risk.

While Kursk has put Russia on the defensive, “we know Putin’s malice runs deep,” Austin cautioned in prepared remarks to the media before the Ukraine Defense Contact Group met. Moscow is pressing on, especially around Pokrovsk, Austin said.

Recent deadly air strikes by Russia have renewed Zelenskyy’s calls for the US to further loosen restrictions and obtain even greater Western capabilities to strike deeper inside Russia.