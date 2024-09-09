In old Javanese, Nusantara means ‘archipelago’.

It is also the fitting name of the new capital of Indonesia, an archipelago of over 1,700 islands in Southeast Asia – the most populous Muslim country in the world.

August 16 marked a momentous occasion for Indonesia as the country celebrated its 79th Independence Day in the new capital city for the first time, with simultaneous celebrations at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.

President Joko Widodo and incoming president-elect Prabowo Subianto attended the ceremony at the new presidential palace in Nusantara, built in the shape of the mythical eagle-winged figure Garuda.

The celebrations in Nusantara mark not just the nation's independence but also a pivotal moment in Indonesia’s response to an urgent crisis facing Jakarta – the megapolis of nearly 30 million people is sinking.

Dubbed the fastest sinking megacity in the world, Jakarta has sunk more than 16 feet due to the rise of the Java Sea triggered by the growing climate crisis.

The impact is most apparent in North Jakarta, which sank at an average of one to 15 cm annually over the past decade. Almost half of North Jakarta is submerged below sea level.

In 2018, experts warned that by 2050, as much as 95 percent of North Jakarta would sink below sea level, with uncontrolled groundwater extraction compounding the problem.

For Southeast Asia’s largest economy with a population of about 275 million, Indonesia’s shift from Jakarta to Nusantara – about 1,200 km (745 miles) apart - signals a transformative, though somewhat controversial, chapter for the country's future.

Related It’s a sinking feeling in Jakarta

Capital gains

The new capital city, costing the government an estimated US$32 billion, is still under construction in East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo and is likely to be fully complete by 2045, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the country's independence from Japanese rule.

Jakarta will remain the capital until a presidential decree is issued naming Nusantara as its new capital, which is expected to happen later this year. In March, Indonesia’s parliament designated a special status for Jakarta, maintaining its position as the nation’s economic centre.

The new capital is the flagship project of President Widodo, better known to Indonesians and the rest of the world as Jokowi.

Widodo’s incentives for attracting investment to the new capital include land rights lasting up to 190 years and a generous tax regime.

The new capital spanning 180,000 hectares will host government offices and housing units for an estimated 1.5 million civil servants and their families who would relocate to the new capital.