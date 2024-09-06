TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ‘neutralises’  27 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in last 4 days
Air operations conducted in border regions of Metina, Zap, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos, says National Defence Ministry.
By Meryem Demirhan
September 6, 2024

Türkiye has "neutralised" 27 PKK terrorists in a series of airstrikes targeting terrorist positions in northern Iraq – near the Turkish border – over the past four days.

"The total number of PKK terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq over the past 4 days has reached 27," the National Defence Ministry said on X on Friday.

It added that this Monday, air operations were carried out in the Metina, Zap, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos regions, where at least 20 terrorists were initially reported neutralised.

Target assessment activities in the region are continuing, the statement said.

Additionally, airstrikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq eliminated seven more terrorists, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye and Iraq have signed a new memorandum of understanding on military and security cooperation and the fight against terrorism

The two countries are set to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, with a particular focus on countering the PKK.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

