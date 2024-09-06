Kosovo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz has underscored the pivotal role of Türkiye and NATO in maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans during a press conference in Pristina.

Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, calling it crucial for addressing regional security challenges.

“The role of Türkiye and NATO is important in ensuring peace and stability in our region,” she said, reaffirming Kosovo’s partnership with NATO amid rising tensions with Serbia.

Gervalla-Schwarz also noted the strong economic ties between Kosovo and Türkiye, emphasising how Turkish investments have contributed significantly to Kosovo’s development.

"Economic cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye is of special importance,” she said, citing improvements in job creation and infrastructure as key benefits.