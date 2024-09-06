India's Home Minister Amit Shah has said that his party will never allow the restoration of autonomy to the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, which was abrogated by the ruling Hindu nationalist government in 2019.

"Article 370 is history and it can never come back and we will never allow it to be restored," Shah told reporters on Friday after releasing Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which granted Kashmir autonomy within the Indian Union, was a recurring election promise of India's rightwing BJP, along with the construction of a temple over a demolished medieval mosque and a uniform civil code.

"Our aim is peaceful and prosperous and developed Jammu and Kashmir. Since independence Jammu and Kashmir has been important for our party and we have always tried to keep this land intact with India. Our party believes that J&K has always been part of India and it will remain so," Shah said.

He asked India’s leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue of autonomy after Gandhi's party entered into a seat-sharing arrangement with the region's oldest party, the National Conference, which has made restoration of autonomy a key election plank.

Gandhi said on Wednesday that his party’s priority will be to work for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was also downgraded into a federally ruled territory in 2019.

Gandhi's Congress party had condemned the manner in which the Muslim-majority region’s autonomous position was scrapped.

First local assembly elections

Since 2019, New Delhi has been ruling Jammu and Kashmir directly through a Lieutenant Governor.