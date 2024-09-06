Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish citizen killed by Israeli soldiers in Nablus, occupied West Bank.

"I condemn Israel's barbaric intervention against peaceful anti-occupation protest in West Bank and ask Allah's mercy upon our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who lost her life in the attack," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Friday.

President Erdogan vowed that Türkiye will countinue "in its efforts on all platforms to end Israel's occupation and genocidal policies, which have resulted in the deaths of 41,000 people of all ages, and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against humanity."

In another statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Eygi's family and condemned "the murder committed by the Netanyahu Government."

"Israel is trying to intimidate everyone who comes to the aid of Palestinians and peacefully struggles against genocide. This policy of violence will not yield results," the ministry said.

The statement further warned that "Israeli authorities responsible for crimes against humanity, along with their unconditional supporters, will be held accountable before international courts."