An Indian passenger plane has made an emergency landing in Türkiye's eastern city while en route to Germany over "security reasons."

The Vistara Airlines plane carrying the passengers was en route from India to Germany when it made an emergency landing at Erzurum Airport on Friday afternoon "due to security reasons."

Vistara Airlines said in a statement after the emergency landing that its "flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Türkiye (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours."

However, some reports suggest that the Indian plane landed due to a "bomb threat."

According to sources, Turkish emergency response teams, including the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), medical personnel, police, and firefighters, were immediately dispatched to the airport following the emergency landing.