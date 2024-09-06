The British competition watchdog has announced that Google abused its dominant position in the digital ad market by restricting competition through its publisher ad server and buying tools.

An investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday provisionally found that Google is using anti-competitive practices in open-display ad technology, which the authority believes may have harmed thousands of UK publishers and advertisers.

According to the watchdog, Google is leveraging its control over ad exchanges to favor its own services at the expense of competitors.

Investigations under way

"The provisional findings relate to how Google 'self-preferences' its own ad exchange – harming competition and, as a result, advertisers and publishers," the CMA said in a statement.