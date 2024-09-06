In 2000, as a nine-year-old living through the Second Intifada, I came to understand the profound connection between education and survival under occupation.

Each morning, going to my primary school in al-Bireh city in the occupied West Bank, was an act of defiance.

Israeli tanks were stationed near the gate of my school, and by the end of the day, children as young as myself would throw stones at the soldiers occupying a nearby settlement.

The soldiers responded with live bullets. Terrified going back home, I questioned why we as Palestinian children had to endure such daily risks, but my mother always insisted: "Education is not an option. It's your future, and the future of your generation."

Today, that future is looking grim.

For more than 335 days, over two million Palestinians have been denied their basic rights to life and existence amid relentless Israeli aggression.

Amidst the genocide in Gaza and while students around the world prepare for the start of the new academic year, the education system in Palestine has become a casualty of war.

Schools in Gaza have been targeted and bombed out of existence, while made into shelters for displaced people. Still, amid this adversity, the school bag was turned into a survival bag.

I remember watching a short video of this very young girl who decided to carry her books in the bag as she fled her home, saying with a bright look: "I saved my books."

We built these universities from tents. And from tents, with the support of our friends, we will rebuild them once again.

In May of this year, Gaza universities issued a statement affirming their existence and collective determination to resume teaching in Gaza at their own institutions, despite the destruction of the higher education sector by Israeli forces.

Resisting the ongoing scholasticide, they declared: "We built these universities from tents. And from tents, with the support of our friends, we will rebuild them once again."

Education paralysed

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 10,490 students, and injured 16,700 more, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

More than 500 schoolteachers and university scholars have also been killed, and over 600,000 primary and secondary school students remain denied their right to an education, along with over 88,000 university students.

Seventeen higher education institutions in Gaza have been left paralysed, either partially or completely destroyed in bombings, and two thirds of Gaza schools have been targeted while being used as shelters by displaced people.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, the spectre of occupation looms large, forcing 34 higher education institutions to pivot to distance learning for months due to escalating violations, more restrictions on movement and settler violence.

Palestinian students and academics are constantly targeted by the Israeli military, whether in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem or refugee camps.

Their activism is criminalised, their right to movement is restricted, their universities being raided, and their academic freedom is being denied.