Sentencing for Donald Trump in his New York "hush money" trial has been delayed until after November's election as he battles Democrat Kamala Harris in the knife-edge White House race.

The former US president was scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 for falsifying business records in a scheme to silence an adult movie star's politically damaging story.

But Judge Juan Merchan on Friday postponed it to November 26 — three weeks past the November 5 election, as requested by Trump's lawyers.

"This is not a decision this Court makes lightly but it is the decision which in this Court's view, best advances the interests of justice," he wrote in his decision.

The postponement comes as Trump and Harris prepare to face off on the debate stage next Tuesday in the already extraordinary presidential race.

Trump welcomed the sentencing delay, taking to his Truth Social platform to blast the case as a "witch hunt."

"This case should be rightfully terminated," he added, "as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country."

'Politically prejudicial'

Trump, 78, was convicted in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up 'hush money' payments to adult star Stormy Daniels to stop her from disclosing an alleged intimate encounter on the eve of the 2016 election.

The twice-impeached ex-president was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

However, that was delayed after the US Supreme Court ruled that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecutions.

Trump's lawyers asked that his New York conviction be dismissed following the Supreme Court immunity ruling. Judge Merchan said he would rule on the dismissal motion November 12.

Merchan noted Trump had asked for sentencing to be delayed "to avoid the potential 'politically prejudicial' impact that a public sentencing could have on him and his prospects in the upcoming election."