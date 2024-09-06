Condemnations and calls for investigation are growing after Israeli occupation troops shot an American-Turkish woman in the head and killed her during an anti-settlement protest in the West Bank.

The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the killing of the 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi on Friday, while the White House said it was "deeply disturbed" by the killing.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington state condemned the killing.

"The government of Israel must deliver answers immediately and hold the perpetrators of this killing accountable," Murray said in a statement.

Democratic US Representative Pramila Jayapal called Eygi's death a terrible tragedy, and said her office was actively working to gather more information on the events that led to her death.

"I am very troubled by the reports that she was killed by IDF (Israeli Army) soldiers. The Netanyahu government has done nothing to stop settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, often encouraged by right-wing ministers of the Netanyahu government," Jayapal wrote in the prepared statement.

"The killing of an American citizen is a terrible proof point in this senseless war of rising tensions in the region."

US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to "do something" after the Turkish-American activist's murder by the Israeli army."

@SecBlinken: Do something to save lives!" Tlaib wrote on X.

In a separate post addressed to the US State Department spokesperson Miller, Tlaib said: "Hey how’d they die, Matt? Was it magic? Who or what killed Aysenur? Asking on behalf of Americans who want to know.

Third American killed in West Bank since October

President of Eygi's alma mater sent condolences to her family and called for ceasefire in Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza.

Eygi graduated earlier this year from the University of Washington with a psychology degree. She also studied middle eastern languages and cultures while at the university in her hometown of Seattle.

University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce released a statement on Friday calling Eygi's killing "awful news" and sent condolences to her family and friends.