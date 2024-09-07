WORLD
3 MIN READ
130 Indian migrants who entered Panama via Darien Gap deported to New Delhi
Panama deports Indian migrants to New Delhi over "irregular migration" — part of repatriation deal it has signed with United States to curb illegal migration in Central America.
130 Indian migrants who entered Panama via Darien Gap deported to New Delhi
Darien Gap, spanning Colombia and Panama, has become a crucial route for migrants journeying overland from South America through Central America and Mexico to reach the United States / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 7, 2024

Panama has deported 130 Indian irregular migrants who had entered the country via the inhospitable Darien jungle, under a repatriation deal signed with the United States in July.

This was the first such expulsion outside of the Americas under the deal, and the fourth in total.

Washington pledged $6 million for migrant repatriations from the Central American nation in the hopes of reducing irregular crossings at its own southern border.

Panama's director of migration, Roger Mojica, told reporters on Friday the Indians were deported on a charter flight to New Delhi for "irregular migration."

At the same press conference, US Security Attache for Central America Marlen Pineiro said Washington was "very grateful to the government of Panama for all this support," adding that: "Irregular migration cannot continue."

RelatedAustralia to limit new foreign students in migration crackdown

Notoriously dangerous region

RECOMMENDED

The Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has become a key corridor for migrants traveling overland from South America through Central America and Mexico to the United States.

Despite the dangers, including attacks by criminal gangs, more than half a million undocumented migrants — mostly Venezuelans — crossed the Darien last year.

Transit countries such as Panama and Mexico have come under increased pressure from Washington to tackle the highly contentious migration issue in a US election year.

The July deal makes provision for a first phase of deporting migrants with a criminal record, but could see the repatriation of any person entering Panama through the notoriously dangerous and rugged Darien Gap region.

It was signed the same day that Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino took office, after a campaign in which he pledged to crack down on Darien Gap crossings.

With Friday's deportation, Panama has expelled 219 migrants in two weeks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground