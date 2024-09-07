Panama has deported 130 Indian irregular migrants who had entered the country via the inhospitable Darien jungle, under a repatriation deal signed with the United States in July.

This was the first such expulsion outside of the Americas under the deal, and the fourth in total.

Washington pledged $6 million for migrant repatriations from the Central American nation in the hopes of reducing irregular crossings at its own southern border.

Panama's director of migration, Roger Mojica, told reporters on Friday the Indians were deported on a charter flight to New Delhi for "irregular migration."

At the same press conference, US Security Attache for Central America Marlen Pineiro said Washington was "very grateful to the government of Panama for all this support," adding that: "Irregular migration cannot continue."

Notoriously dangerous region