Algerians have begun casting ballots in an early presidential election as polling stations opened at 0700 GMT.

Voting will continue until 1800 GMT on Saturday, with the possibility of an extension for one additional hour if deemed necessary by the election authority.

Over 23.4 million people are registered to vote within Algeria, while more than 865,000 Algerians living abroad began casting their votes earlier.

Besides the incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif from the Movement of Society for Peace and socialist Youcef Aouchiche are also competing.

The election is overseen by the Independent National Election Authority, a constitutional body established in 2019 to replace public authorities in a bid to ensure electoral integrity.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided March 21 to advance the elections from their original date in December, citing “purely technical reasons.”

Related Algeria becomes newest member of BRICS New Development Bank

Three political streams

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 78, running as an independent, claims to represent all Algerians, particularly the youth, middle class and disadvantaged.

Tebboune, a graduate of the National School of Administration, has held high-level positions in the Interior Ministry and served as prime minister in 2017.

He won the 2019 presidential election with 58 percent of the vote and is backed by numerous parties, including those in the parliamentary majority.

Tebboune promises economic and social revitalisation, aiming to achieve a GDP of $400 billion by 2027 and build 2 million housing units.

Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, 58, is the leader of the Movement of Society for Peace - Algeria's largest Islamic party, often associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Cherif, an engineer and former journalist, was elected party president in 2023. His platform emphasises deep constitutional reforms, expanded parliamentary powers and making Algeria a “central state” in the coming years.