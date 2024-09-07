CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Super Typhoon Yagi hits China's Hainan, multiple casualties reported
In Hong Kong, the local stock exchange suspended all trading, and schools were closed as a safety precaution.
Super Typhoon Yagi hits China's Hainan, multiple casualties reported
Super Typhoon Yagi. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2024

Super Typhoon Yagi has left at least two people dead and 92 injured in China's southern island province of Hainan, according to local authorities cited by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Two deaths were confirmed on Saturday in Ding'an County, while the city of Wenchang recorded 12 injuries and Haikou reported 80 injuries.

The typhoon made two landfalls in China on Friday, initially impacting Hainan before proceeding to Guangdong province.

The storm triggered widespread disruption throughout southern China. Schools in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Yangjiang halted classes on Friday, while universities postponed the commencement of their academic year.

RECOMMENDED

In Hong Kong, the local stock exchange suspended all trading on Friday, and schools were closed as a safety precaution.

Air travel also faced significant disruptions, with numerous flight cancellations documented across the region.

The typhoon, named after the Japanese word for goat and the Capricornus constellation, has significantly intensified after wreaking havoc in the northern Philippines earlier this week.

RelatedChina issues red alert as Typhoon Doksuri brings torrential rain to Beijing
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul