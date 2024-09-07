China has stopped short of providing the debt relief sought by many African countries this week but pledged 360 billion yuan ($50.7 billion) over three years in credit lines and investments.

The Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) launched in 2000 took on an enhanced role after the 2013 inception of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to recreate the ancient Silk Road for the world's second-largest economy and biggest bilateral lender to Africa.

"China is moving back onto the front foot in terms of overseas deployment of capital in the emerging markets," said Tellimer's Hasnain Malik, while adding it was not yet at pre-Covid levels.

China has also sought to use FOCAC to counter growing competition in Africa from the United States, the European Union, Japan and others.

In Beijing, diplomats and delegates from around the world mingled in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square as leaders from more than 50 African countries and Chinese officials led by Xi gathered for a group photo.

The new financial pledge is more than what Beijing promised at the last FOCAC in 2021, but below the $60 billion of 2015 and 2018, which marked the peak of lending to Africa under the Belt and Road Initiative.

During those peak years, Beijing bankrolled the construction of roads, railways and bridges. But a drying up of funds since 2019 has left Africa with stalled construction projects.

'Small and beautiful'