Turkish-American peace activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was peacefully standing in an olive grove in the occupied West Bank, a land where generations of Palestinians have sown their blood and tears into the earth, when she was shot by an Israeli sniper.

She was in Beita, Nablus, to protest illegal Israeli settlements in the town.

Jonathan Pollack, another activist who was with her on Saturday, recalled hearing two separate shots of live ammunition. The first shot hit a metal object before striking a young man from the village on the thigh. After the second shot, cries for help rang out.

"I ran backwards into the olive groves and found her lying on the ground beneath an olive tree, bleeding to death," he recounted.

Eygi's autopsy confirmed that she was killed by a sniper's bullet specifically targeting her head, according to Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas.

Her family, in a statement, said her life was "needlessly, unlawfully, and violently taken by the Israeli military," expressing their "shock and grief."

She had recently graduated from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.

Solidarity with Palestinian civilians

Her loved ones described Eygi as someone who felt a "deep responsibility to serve others and lived a life of caring for those in need through action. She was a fiercely passionate human rights activist her whole life."

Eygi was active on campus, participating in student-led protests advocating for human dignity and an end to the violence against the people of Palestine.

"Aysenur felt compelled to travel to the West Bank to stand in solidarity with Palestinian civilians who continue to endure ongoing repression and violence," her family said.

Despite the known dangers of travelling to the occupied territory, Eygi was determined to show her support for the Palestinian cause. She arrived in the West Bank on Tuesday to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.

Eygi was born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998. She was killed at just 26 years old.