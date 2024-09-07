TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises top PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish intelligence neutralises Saliha Aybiyik, codenamed Nujiyan Amed, who was in charge of the terrorist group's operation in Iran.
Türkiye neutralises top PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 7, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources has said.

Saliha Aybiyik, codenamed Nujiyan Amed, who was in charge of the terrorist group's operation in Iran, was targeted in an operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah on Saturday.

She had been active in the terror group since 1993.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

This operation was part of Türkiye's ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against the terror group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul