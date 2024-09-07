Africa's leading annual art fair, FNB Art Joburg this weekend, is increasingly attracting buyers from across the continent as artists cater less to foreigners in their work, exhibitors said Saturday.

The show, which started in 2008, has 500 works from 100 artists across the continent on display in Johannesburg.

Organisers don't like to talk money, but last year most works sold out fetching prices of up to 20 million rand ($1.1 million, one million euros).

"Our paintings were regarded as primitive back in the day because it was like you only find it in caves," said Zimbabwean painter Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude. His piece 'MCMLXXX' won the fair's top prize.

The title in Roman numerals in 1980, the year of Zimbabwe's independence. The piece plays with local idioms to depict drug use, worries about artificial intelligence, and other intensely modern concerns.

"Our African painting is very esoteric and is very intelligent because we speak about social issues, we speak about things that happen to us and also in an authentic voice," he said.

"It’s not about the decorations and the stuff, and the sun sets, but something real, and something real that affects us on a daily basis."

Exciting development

His work is part of a changing dynamic, where African artists are finding more buyers on the continent as they address more local concerns.