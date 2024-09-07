WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tens of thousands march in London for Gaza truce, arms sales halt to Israel
Pro-Palestine demonstrators demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for the UK to stop supplying arms that enable Israel's assault on the besieged enclave.
Tens of thousands march in London for Gaza truce, arms sales halt to Israel
People gather to attend a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in London, Britain September 7, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2024

Tens of thousands of people have marched to the Israeli embassy in London to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a stop to arms supplies to Israel.

Gathering at Piccadilly Circus, central London, the crowd on Saturday later marched to the Israeli embassy as part of the 19th national demonstration since October.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a total halt of arms supply to Israel as more than 40,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

On Monday, the government announced that it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, warning there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Related'Belated, but welcome move': Will UK's arms exports suspension stop Israel?

'Do more to stop killing'

RECOMMENDED

The 30 licences cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, the protesters urged the British government to do more to stop the ongoing killing.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Besides killing more than 40,000 Palestinians since then, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

RelatedFirms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses: UN experts
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul