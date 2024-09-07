The Turkish government has condemned a recent social media post by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, calling it lies and slander targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye.

In an official statement on Saturday, Turkish authorities pointed out that Katz holds no real credibility, even within the Netanyahu government, which is infamously remembered for its crimes against humanity, leaving a dark stain on history.

The statement suggests that Katz is attempting to remain relevant by drawing the attention of social media users in Türkiye in a bid to secure his position within what it described as a "genocide network."