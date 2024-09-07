TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Israeli FM's remarks as 'full of lies'
Turkish authorities point out that Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz holds no real credibility, even within the Netanyahu government, which is infamously remembered for its crimes against humanity.
Türkiye slams Israeli FM's remarks as 'full of lies'
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to speaking the truth and defending the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people, despite such baseless attacks. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 7, 2024

The Turkish government has condemned a recent social media post by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, calling it lies and slander targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye.

In an official statement on Saturday, Turkish authorities pointed out that Katz holds no real credibility, even within the Netanyahu government, which is infamously remembered for its crimes against humanity, leaving a dark stain on history.

The statement suggests that Katz is attempting to remain relevant by drawing the attention of social media users in Türkiye in a bid to secure his position within what it described as a "genocide network."

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to speaking the truth and defending the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people, despite such baseless attacks.

The Turkish government emphasised that it will continue to stand firm in its support for Palestinian rights and justice.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul