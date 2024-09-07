A modern China with a huge population is an opportunity, not a threat, for the United States, China's Ministry of Commerce has reported commerce vice minister Wang Shouwen as saying as trade talks were held in the city of Tianjin.

The talks, co-chaired by US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago on Saturday, are the second this year involving the two officials and come amid trade tensions between the two powers.

China's commerce ministry said earlier this week that the United States should lift all tariffs on Chinese goods. This comes ahead of the Biden administration's announcement about expected hikes in levies on Chinese-made items, including electric vehicles.