BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China urges lifting US tariffs, calls its growth 'opportunity, not threat'
US and China discuss tariffs and trade tensions, with China opposing US restrictions during trade talks in Tianjin.
China urges lifting US tariffs, calls its growth 'opportunity, not threat'
China raised concerns about US tariffs on its goods and opposed trade and investment restrictions citing overcapacity. / Photo: AP / AP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
September 7, 2024

A modern China with a huge population is an opportunity, not a threat, for the United States, China's Ministry of Commerce has reported commerce vice minister Wang Shouwen as saying as trade talks were held in the city of Tianjin.

The talks, co-chaired by US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago on Saturday, are the second this year involving the two officials and come amid trade tensions between the two powers.

China's commerce ministry said earlier this week that the United States should lift all tariffs on Chinese goods. This comes ahead of the Biden administration's announcement about expected hikes in levies on Chinese-made items, including electric vehicles.

RECOMMENDED

In a statement on Saturday, the Chinese ministry said the two sides had conducted "professional, rational and pragmatic" talks on policy and business issues raised by the business communities of both countries.

It added that China was focused on expressing concerns about issues including US tariffs on Chinese goods, and said China was opposed to the implementation of trade and investment restrictions under the pretext of overcapacity.

RelatedChina warns new US tariffs to severely hurt ties, vows 'resolute measures'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul