Active shooter targets multiple people in US, suspect remains at large
Multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on a highway in Kentucky, prompting a police search for the suspected gunman.
The suspect in the shooting spree south of Lexington remains at large. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 8, 2024

Five people were shot along a highway in the southern US state of Kentucky, US media reported Saturday, as police hunted for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous."

Randall Weddle, mayor of London, Kentucky, told local media that in addition to the wounded, there were more people hurt in a car accident caused by the shooting.

The shooting did not appear to be random, he told the Louisville Courier-Journal, while a radio host reported that it was sparked "by two cars in an altercation."

The suspected shooter opened fire onto Interstate 75 from a wooded area off the highway, Weddle said.

There were "multiple severe injuries" but no confirmed deaths, local news station WYMT reported.

Authorities were searching for Joseph Couch, 32, considered a person of interest in the shooting that temporarily closed I-75 in both directions due to the "active shooter situation."

"Consider armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Do not attempt to approach."

RelatedGeorgia high school shooting leaves four dead, suspect in custody

Kentucky State Police spokesman Scottie Pennington posted on Facebook that "we are urging people to stay inside."

He later told the Louisville Courier Journal that "we have no clue where (the suspect) is at."

Rural Laurel County is south of the city of Lexington along I-75, a major north-south artery cutting across the eastern half of the United States.

Saturday's incident comes after two students and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Georgia.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder while his father, who had allegedly purchased the gun for him as a gift, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder.

