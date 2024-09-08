Five people were shot along a highway in the southern US state of Kentucky, US media reported Saturday, as police hunted for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous."

Randall Weddle, mayor of London, Kentucky, told local media that in addition to the wounded, there were more people hurt in a car accident caused by the shooting.

The shooting did not appear to be random, he told the Louisville Courier-Journal, while a radio host reported that it was sparked "by two cars in an altercation."

The suspected shooter opened fire onto Interstate 75 from a wooded area off the highway, Weddle said.

There were "multiple severe injuries" but no confirmed deaths, local news station WYMT reported.

Authorities were searching for Joseph Couch, 32, considered a person of interest in the shooting that temporarily closed I-75 in both directions due to the "active shooter situation."

"Consider armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Do not attempt to approach."