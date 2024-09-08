Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at the Ambrosetti Forum that he has prepared a plan for a ceasefire with Russia and wants to share it with US President Joe Biden and American presidential candidates.

The Forum, which is organised in early September every year in the town of Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy to discuss international developments, became the stage where Zelenskyy made evaluations about the Ukraine-Russia war to Italian journalists.

“I have prepared a plan and I want to share it with the US president because there are some points that depend on America. I hope I will have the opportunity to show this plan to (Joe) Biden and the candidates and get feedback. At the moment we have not shared anything, the first contact will be with Biden,” he said.

Zelenskyy argued that Russia used North Korean-made missiles to attack his country, and Ukraine has evidence, from ruins to video recordings.