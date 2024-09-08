Sunday, September 8, 2024

1932 GMT — Internet service was cut off in the central and southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian telecom company Paltel has said.

In a statement, the company said the home internet service was disrupted by the ongoing Israeli offensive in the area.

“Our crews are working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible,” it added.

The blockaded enclave has faced several communications and internet outages amid a brutal Israeli offensive that has left more than 41,000 dead since last October.

1922 GMT — Nearly 443,000 Gaza children get 1st dose of polio vaccination

Nearly 443,000 children received the first dose of polio vaccine in Gaza, the Health Ministry said.

However, the ministry has been waiting for Israeli approval for the last four days to coordinate access to seven additional areas in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

“Some 443,000 children have received the first dose of the polio vaccine in Gaza, which constitutes 69 percent of the total number of children under the age of 10,” Mousa Abed, general director of primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, told Anadolu Agency.

Abed added: "The first phase of the vaccination campaign in the central area achieved results exceeding expectations, with 195,000 children vaccinated, which is more than the expected target of 160,000 children.”

1800 GMT — Israeli strike kills senior rescue service official in Gaza as fighting rages

An Israeli air strike on a house in Jabalia killed Mohammad Morsi, deputy director of the Gaza Civil Emergency Service in the northern areas of Gaza, and four of his family, health officials said.

The Civil Emergency Service said in a statement that Morsi's death raised to 83 the number of its members killed by Israeli fire since October 7.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on Morsi's death.

1700 GMT — Israel kills 6 more Palestinians, continues targeting houses in Gaza

Six more Palestinians were killed and several others injured as the Israeli army continued Sunday its ground operations in southern Gaza City, intensifying its air and artillery strikes and demolishing residential buildings.

Four bodies were recovered from the bombed home of the Al-Fakhouri family in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, the Gaza Civil Defense Agency said in a statement.

Bodies of another two Palestinians killed in shelling of a residential building in southern Gaza City were brought to Al-Ahli Baptist hospital, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

1300 GMT — Hezbollah strikes Israeli sites after deadly attack in southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it struck Israeli sites in northern Israel in response to air strikes on towns in southern Lebanon.

The group said it fired a volley of rockets on the illegal settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Shamir in northern Israel in response to an Israeli strike on the town of Froun, which left three civil defence personnel dead and t wo others injured on Saturday.

The Lebanese group also said it targeted Israeli surveillance equipment at the Malikiya site with a drone strike, resulting in a direct hit.

1255 GMT — Jordan border attack normal response to Israeli crimes: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said a shooting attack that killed three Israelis at the border with Jordan was a “normal response” to Israeli “crimes” against Palestinians.

The three were killed when a truck driver opened fire at the King Hussein border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

"This heroic operation…is a normal response to the holocaust being carried out by the Nazi Zionist enemy against our people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and its plans for displacement and Judaization of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Hamas said in a statement.

It said the attack underscores the rejection of the Arab people of the Israeli occupation and “crimes and their support for their valiant resistance in defence of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.”

1117 GMT — Death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 40,972

At least 40,972 Palestinians have been killed and 94,761 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

0955 GMT — Israel arrests 35 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids