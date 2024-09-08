WORLD
4 MIN READ
Gaza residents craft wooden clogs amid Israeli war, blockade
Gaza carpenter crafts wooden shoes for his children and other families as the Israeli blockade continues to prevent the importation of essential items, including shoes, medicine and food.
Gaza residents craft wooden clogs amid Israeli war, blockade
Residents of Gaza walk barefoot on contaminated land as shoes run out. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 8, 2024

Palestinians are trying to make do with clogs made of wood as shoes in Gaza are scarce because of Israeli attacks and an 11-month blockade.

Israel, which has caused enormous destruction in Gaza with its continuous bombardment from the air, land and sea, has displaced 2 million Palestinians and has not allowed aid to enter the enclave, including medicine and food, for 11 months.

Palestinians in Gaza, who have difficulty in finding clean water and food, face death at any moment because of the Israeli bombardment.

Due to the brutal blockade on Gaza, Palestinians have turned to crafting wooden clogs to meet their footwear needs.

RelatedTRT World Exclusive: Gaza amputee in US reflects on war that took her limb

‘Shoes protect children from common diseases’

Sabir Devvas, a carpenter from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, told Anadolu that he crafted “wooden shoes” for his five children, inspired by slipper models known as “clogs.”

Devvas, 39, who lives under difficult conditions with his family in a tent in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza after the Israeli army forcibly displaced residents, prepares the clogs by cutting wooden pieces with a small saw after he draws and takes measurements for his children's feet.

In response to the challenges faced by families unable to reach slippers and shoes due to the blockade and rising costs, Devvas has initiated a project using fabric to create footwear, aiming to bring joy to children in need.

“The occupation closes the borders and does not allow clothes and shoes to enter. At least these shoes — I make protect children from common diseases and wounds that can be caused by dirty floors,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Devvas said he made clogs using the worn-out fabrics and wood in his tent, drawing on his experience in the carpentry profession, which he has been doing for more than seven years.

“I made shoes for my children from wood because their shoes were worn out and the war continued,” he said.

RelatedUN expert slams Netanyahu's 'starvation campaign' in Gaza

Hopes for end of the war

“Many people in the displaced camps in different parts of the Gaza Strip are walking barefoot on sewage-contaminated land, which increases the spread of diseases among them,” said Devvas, who expressed hope for the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza and the opening of crossings for Palestinians who are going through a difficult period.

Tel Aviv launched intense attacks on Gaza 11 months ago, home to 2.3 million Palestinians who have been under blockade since 2006.

Nearly 41,000 Palestinians, including 16,715 children and 11,308 women, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, and 94,454 have been injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

While it is reported that there are still thousands of dead under the rubble, the civilian infrastructure has also been destroyed because Israel is targeting hospitals and educational institutions where people take shelter.

RelatedTurkish-American activist shot dead by Israeli sniper — autopsy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul