Palestinians are trying to make do with clogs made of wood as shoes in Gaza are scarce because of Israeli attacks and an 11-month blockade.

Israel, which has caused enormous destruction in Gaza with its continuous bombardment from the air, land and sea, has displaced 2 million Palestinians and has not allowed aid to enter the enclave, including medicine and food, for 11 months.

Palestinians in Gaza, who have difficulty in finding clean water and food, face death at any moment because of the Israeli bombardment.

Due to the brutal blockade on Gaza, Palestinians have turned to crafting wooden clogs to meet their footwear needs.

‘Shoes protect children from common diseases’

Sabir Devvas, a carpenter from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, told Anadolu that he crafted “wooden shoes” for his five children, inspired by slipper models known as “clogs.”

Devvas, 39, who lives under difficult conditions with his family in a tent in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza after the Israeli army forcibly displaced residents, prepares the clogs by cutting wooden pieces with a small saw after he draws and takes measurements for his children's feet.

In response to the challenges faced by families unable to reach slippers and shoes due to the blockade and rising costs, Devvas has initiated a project using fabric to create footwear, aiming to bring joy to children in need.

“The occupation closes the borders and does not allow clothes and shoes to enter. At least these shoes — I make protect children from common diseases and wounds that can be caused by dirty floors,” he said.