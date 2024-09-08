WORLD
2 MIN READ
Building collapses in India's Uttar Pradesh, several dead
A three-storey building collapsed in Lucknow, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.
Officials said the rescue operation is ongoing. / Photo: @OfficeRajeshwar / Others
By Rabiul Islam
September 8, 2024

At least eight people have been killed and 28 injured when a building collapsed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in India, officials have said.

A three-storey building collapsed in Lucknow late Saturday, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

RN Singh, a police official, confirmed the casualties and said the injured had been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said the rescue operation is ongoing .

The building was constructed years ago and some construction was taking place when the accident occurred, according to police.

Most of the victims were working on the ground floor, the Press Trust of India reported.

It said the building had a “motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown (supplies room) on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.”

