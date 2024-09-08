Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Seattle for a Turkish American activist who was killed in an Israeli attack during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank.

Saturday's demonstration at Westlake Park came one day after Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was killed by Israeli forces while participating in a protest against illegal settlement expansion in the town of Beita, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Protesters chanting against Israel, held signs that included, "Aysenur Eygi Martyred For Palestine Rest in Power", "Justice 4 Aysenur", "Today We Are All Aysenur", "Resistance Is Not Terrorism! Free Palestine!"

Nablus Gov. Ghassan Daghlas said Saturday that an autopsy confirmed Eygi she was killed by an Israeli sniper’s bullet to the head.

Related A life of caring: Loved ones remember activist killed by Israel

Supporting Palestinian rights