The death toll in northern Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi has risen to 21 due to disasters and accidents caused by the storm.

The Department of Flood and Storm Control issued a statement saying that the number of fatalities from the typhoon's impact has reached 21, Vietnam News reported on Monday

Some 229 people have reportedly been injured and 8,017 homes have been damaged.

The typhoon, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, killed four each in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh, and the northern province of Hoa Binh, three in Ha Noi province, and one each in the northern province of Hai Duong, the Military Region, and the port city of Hai Phong.

Around 50,000 people were evacuated from coastal towns in the Southeast Asian country, with authorities urging citizens to remain indoors.

Most of the injuries were reported from Quang Ninh, with 25 unmanned vessels, mainly fishing boats, sunk by large waves and strong winds in the province.

At least 13 fishermen went missing after the two vessels broke anchor and drifted without contact, according to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Though the typhoon has weakened into a tropical depression and is dissipating in the northwestern region, it is still expected to bring heavy rainfall to northern provinces until Monday, the ministry said.

Many areas in the affected areas faced blackouts as the typhoon destroyed several transformers and transmission lines.

The typhoon also damaged over 3,400 houses, besides destroying thousands of acres of farmlands in the northern region.

Storms, landslides and floods, have left 120 people dead and missing in the country this year, the highest number reported for the same period in five years.