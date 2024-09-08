Sudan has rejected a report from the UN Fact-Finding Mission, which accused warring factions in the country of committing severe human rights violations that could amount to war crimes.

In a statement released late Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said the report "oversteps its mandate."

The conflict in Sudan began when conflicts between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) flared into open warfare. Civilians are facing worsening famine, mass displacement and disease after 17 months of war.

The UN mission on Friday said both sides of the conflict had committed an "appalling range of human rights violations,” potentially qualifying as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and urged the deployment of an independent and neutral force to protect the population.

The UN also recommended expanding the existing arms embargo in Darfur, as outlined in Security Council Resolution 1556 and subsequent resolutions, to cover all of Sudan. This measure aims to curb the flow of weapons, ammunition, and other support to the warring parties and prevent further escalation of the conflict.