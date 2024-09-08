Chinese scientists plan to send bricks made from simulated lunar soil into space to evaluate if they can be used to build a research base on the moon, the South China Morning Post has reported.

The sample bricks will be sent to see how they hold up in extreme conditions to subsequently build the proposed research base on the moon.

They are slated to be sent into space from the Tiangong space station next month on the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft, the newspaper cited Ding Lieyun, an expert in intelligent construction from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, as saying.

Beijing intends to build a research base – known as the International Lunar Research Station, or ILRS – near the moon’s south pole by 2035 for scientific exploration and resource development.

In a three-year experiment, scientists will observe how the samples degrade under radiation and temperature changes.