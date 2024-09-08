WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump threatens to 'prosecute' those who 'cheated' in 2020 election
Those involved in 'unscrupulous behavior' will be 'sought out, caught, and prosecuted', according to former president.
Trump threatens to 'prosecute' those who 'cheated' in 2020 election
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, August 17, 2024, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 8, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump threatened to target those who "cheated" in the 2020 presidential election if he wins the race to the White House in November.

Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in 2020, claims the vote was fraudulent and rigged against him.

“The 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again," the former president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

'Unscrupulous behaviour'

RECOMMENDED

“Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behaviour will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our country.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump will take the stage next week in the only planned debate between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates.

Both are locked in a tight race, especially in the crucial swing states needed to win the election.

RelatedTrump stands firm on 'election interference' in face of legal disputes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul