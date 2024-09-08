Iraqi table tennis champion Najlah Imad Al-Dayyeni made history by earning Iraq its first-ever female Paralympic gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Paralympic Committee, Imad clinched the gold after defeating Ukrainian player Maryna Lytovchenko in a 3-1 victory in the table tennis competition.

Imad had earlier qualified for the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by overcoming a French opponent with a score of 3-1 in the semifinals.

Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports, Ahmed Al-Mubarak, congratulated Najlah on her historic gold medal win. In a statement, the Ministry of Youth and Sports praised Imad's outstanding accomplishment.