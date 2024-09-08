Algeria's incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected with almost 95 percent of the vote, the country's electoral authority ANIE has said.

"Out of 5,630,000 voters recorded, 5,320,000 voted for the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accounting for 94.65 percent of the vote," ANIE head Mohamed Charfi told reporters in the capital Algiers on Sunday.

Tebboune, 78, was heavily favoured to secure a second term in the race against moderate Abdelaali Hassani, 57, and socialist candidate Youcef Aouchiche, 41.

"The election was marked by broad transparency" and "reflected the electoral maturity of the people", said Charfi.

But he did not provide the official turnout rate, which was seen as Tebboune's major challenge in a vote where his victory was all but certain.

The re-elected president had hoped for a higher turnout than in 2019, the year he was elected amid widely boycotted elections and the Hirak mass pro-democracy protests.

Tebboune was elected at the time amid a record abstention rate of over 60 percent.