Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan have gathered in Islamabad despite authorities' attempts to block the protesters' main routes into the capital, AFP journalists noted.

The demonstration, led by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is the largest in Islamabad since the retired international cricketer was jailed last year on several charges, some of them still before the courts.

Protesters on Sunday cleared containers used by Pakistani authorities to block major roads into Islamabad ahead of the demonstration.

"They closed the city with containers. But despite this, thousands are here. They cannot stop this motivation and emotions the people have right now," Humayun Mohmand, a PTI senator, told AFP.

Related Pakistan court sentences Imran Khan, wife to 7 years for unlawful marriage

Khan's arrest